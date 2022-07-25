Greenworks Cordless Axial Blower | $105 | Amazon



No matter what time of year it is, if you’ve got outside space, it can get messy quickly thanks to leaves, seeds, and whatever other small debris finds its way in there. This Greenworks Cordless Axial Blower is the perfect panacea for that mess and is 34% off today at $105. This air blower comes with a rechargeable battery and what you need to charge it, has up to 24 minutes of runtime on a full battery, has variable speeds to be able to handle all sorts of different rubbish, and even has cruise control to make things as easy as possible for the user. It’s also a glorious green color to make sure you never misplace any of it or lose it, which can only ever be a good thing when any kids in the vicinity will absolutely use it to fire leaves at each other.