Keep warm this Winter without having to lift a finger. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat uses intelligent temperature control that can learn your schedule and preferences. The thermostat is able to adjust its settings automatically, maintaining a comfortable living space whenever you are home. Auto-schedule learns your habits so it can keep to a cozy room temperature while saving energy. It can detect when you leave so you never end up wasting energy heating or cooling your home when no one is in it.

If you want to make finer adjustments, you can do so remotely either from the Nest app on your phone or by pairing it with a Google Assistant or Alexa. No need to even get up from the couch.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is slick in its design, with a bold, high-resolution display so you can easily see the temperature.

For a limited time, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is going for a reduced price of just $100 when you pick up a refurbished model. It's normally set at $259, so you end up saving yourself 59%.