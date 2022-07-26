Bissell SpinWave Cordless Mop | $124 | Amazon



Hard floors are mostly easier to clean than carpets, but only if you’ve got the right tools for the job. This Bissell SpinWave Cordless Mop is 19$ off today at $124, and it makes light work of any cleaning and mopping you might need to do. With a runtime of up to 20 minutes, this cordless spinning mop can power through sticky and stubborn messes with ease thanks to an on-demand spray function that helps lift that gunk up. This cordless mop is also a lot lighter than you’d expect too, which means you won’t wear yourself out like you would with a normal mop. It’s also specifically designed to help deal with pet mess, and buying one helps support the Bissel Pet Foundation, which tries to look after and save homeless pets.