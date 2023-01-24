It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Keep Your Garden Goods Safe With This YardStash Waterproof Outdoor Storage Box With 15% Off

The YardStash Waterproof Outdoor Storage Box is safe, easy to use, and spacious enough for most tools.

Jason Coles
Image: Jason Coles

Spring isn’t quite in the air just yet, but it’s certainly not far away. Given that your lawn and yard might be in need of a bit of TLC, why not start with something simple, like keeping it clean? If you’re big into gardening, then there’s a large chance you’ve got a lot of tools, but maybe not somewhere good to keep them. Well, this YardStash Waterproof Outdoor Storage Box is a great place to keep things, and it’s also currently 15% off at $102. The YardStash Waterproof Outdoor Storage Box is a beast of a unit at 60" x 25" x 28", which is great for not just outdoor tools, but even some garden furniture as well. It also has a water-shedding lid, and a splash-proof mesh vent, and is made from a vinyl tarpaulin that won’t crack or change.

HomeOutdoors