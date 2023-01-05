Keep Your Extra Clothes on This Stylish 10% Off Clothing Rack

Iris USA Standing Boutique Style Clothing Rack | $45 | 10% Off | Amazon

Congrats on your New Year’s Resolution to clean out your whole closet. Now what? You kept more clothes than you thought, even if the “donate” pile is a mountain. And your new place has even less closet space than you thought it would. Personally, I love the look of a clothing rack for showier pieces or for coats by the door, and this one is only $45 right now at Amazon. This one’s the classic, but the brand has styles with shelving too—so you can match your home’s vibe. These clothing racks are made of metal, and are super easy to assemble—you only need a screwdriver, since the package comes with screws. It’s stylish! It’s functional! You can show off that cool jacket!