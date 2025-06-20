Logo
Keep You iPhone, AirPods, & Apple Watch Charged With the Anker Prime MagSafe Charging Station, Now $60 off

For a limited time, you can save yourself a good 26% on the 3-in-1 Anker Prime MagSafe Charger at Amazon.

So many of the things we carry around with us all day require charging. We've got our phones, our earbuds, heck — even our watches now. When it comes time to plug them in, more often than not, they're competing for the same outlet. If you do get a power strip for them, well, now you're dealing with cables running every which way.

The better solution is a dedicated desktop charging station. The Anker Prime MagSafe Charger is a 3-in-1 wireless charging dock stand. It's built to charge your iPhone, your Apple Watch, and your AirPods all at once.

Anker Prime MagSafe Charger | 26% off | Amazon

The watch and phone can be suspended on the stems, magnetically held in place as they charge. This gives you a perfect view of what's on the screen, making it an excellent dock to keep beside you on your desk or nightstand. Your AirPods case can be comfortably placed right on the base of the stand to charge.

The dock uses ultra-fast wireless charging capable of an output of 25W. This can bring a dead iPhone 17 Pro up to 50% in just 22 minutes time.

Right now, Amazon has the Anker Prime MagSafe Charger on sale for 26% off. This brings it down from $230 to just $170, saving you a whole $60 for a limited time.

