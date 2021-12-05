Snow Joe SJ627E Electric Snow Thrower | $169 | Amazon



Before you know it, the snow is piling up on the ground and you need to get the car out. That shovel is peeking at you ready to ruin your spinal comfort. Ride over that shovel with the Snow Joe electric snow thrower. The powerful 15-amp motor moves up to 15 tons of snow per hour. Keep your sciatic nerve dancing with you down the driveway during snow removal. The LED lights keep the way lit if you need to remove snow at night . The all-steel auger cuts a fat 22- by- 13-inch path. Save $131 and make that snow removal quick and easy today.