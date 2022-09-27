Google Nest Thermostat - Snow | $104 | 20 % Off | Amazon

The Prime Fall Deals are trickling in early—like this Google Nest Thermostat for 20 % off. We stan a smart thermostat! Tweak your schedule in the app and make adjustments over time so you’re always at a toasty (or cool) temperature. Plus, the Nest will engage Eco Temperature when it senses you’re not there; this smarty-pants is Energy Star friendly and saves you money in the long-run. The Nest thermostat is compatible with 85% of thermostat systems, with setup clocking in at 30 minutes or less: just enough time to order a pizza to celebrate your new smart home installation.