Home Goods

Keep Those Cats Watered With This Flower Drinking Fountain At 43% Off

Cats love a bit of fresh water, so get this fountain to help them out.

By
Jason Coles
It’s got a little flower and lets the water flow.
Image: Jason Coles

Cats love fresh water so much they’ll often drink from taps. To stop that, grab this Catit Flower Cat Drinking Fountain while it’s 43% off at just $22. This adorable fountain has a three-litre capacity, oxygenates the water for better tasting water, and keeps the water soft too.

Catit Flower Cat Drinking Fountain | $22 | 43% Off

The Catit Flower Cat Drinking Fountain is an easy way to keep your cats hydrated, and if you also go ahead and grab an automatic feeder too, you’ll only be woken up by your cats because they hate you. Or because they love you. Look, cats are weird. 

