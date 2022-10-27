Brita Large 10 Cup Water Filter Pitcher | $35 | 10% off | Amazon

Your one-stop hydration station, the Brita Pitcher, is a delightful 10% off at Amazon—one percent for every cup this holds! Ten cups. It holds ten cups . This Brita has a smart light indicator to alert you when to change your filter, which should be about every two months. Despite holding a full 10 cups of water, this is a fridge-friendly shape and shouldn’t take up that much room. This Brita Pitcher is made of BPA plastic, and the filter work to remove unwanted tastes or smells, plus minuscule particles of c hlorine , c opper, m ercury, and c admium. Better tastes, better hydration!