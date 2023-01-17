It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Keep the Air in Your Home Warm and Pure With These Dreo Home Essentials for Up to 17% off

Dreo has a sale going on for space heaters, air purifiers, and more.

Joe Tilleli
Dreo Home Essentials | Amazon

Now that it’s winter, it’s time to blast that heat to stay warm inside. But maybe you don’t need to pump up the thermostat for the entire house when you’re spending most of your day in just one or two rooms. Get yourself a space heater to warm up the spot you’re in. Dreo has a couple of space heaters on sale along with some tower fans and air purifiers. Take control of the air in your home and do so without paying full price.

Portable Dreo Space Heater | $45

This portable heater can oscillate at 70° and is perfect for your desk at work or for a home office or bedroom.

Dreo Space Heater for Large Room | $67

Warm up large rooms like a living room or basement in a matter of seconds with this 1500W electric heater.

Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan | $63

Even during the winter, it’s nice to have the air circulating with a solid tower fan. This quiet cooling fan oscillates at 90° and can be set to four different speeds.

Dreo Air Purifier for Large Room | $198

This air purifier can remove up to 99.985% of dust, smoke, pollen, and pet hair from the air thanks to its true HEPA filter in rooms up to 2,030 sq ft. Works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Dreo Air Purifier | $100

This compact air purifier can purify areas as large as 679 sq ft every half hour. Works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

