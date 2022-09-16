Vacuum Sealer Machine | $45 | Amazon

The best way to keep your food fresh in the fridge isn’t with storage containers or even plastic bags. No, you need to get all the air out of it to preserve it the longest. This vacuum sealer machine can be sure for a multitude of food types from f ragile food like dried vegetables or chips to wet tougher foods like meats. And now I’m not saying this is a good idea. Hell, I’m not even sure what would happen with the machine if you did it, but it sure would be fun to put your roommate’s stuff like their car keys, phones, and wallet through, right? Anyways it’s $25 off at Amazon.