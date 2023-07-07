It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Keep Cool With This BLACK+DECKER Portable Air Conditioner At 29% Off

The summer heat doesn't have to be put up with; you can change it with this air con unit.

By
Jason Coles
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Stay as cool as you need to be with this portable unit.
Stay as cool as you need to be with this portable unit.
Image: Jason Coles

With summer setting in, temperatures going up, the humidity frizzing everyone’s hair, and the unwavering gaze of the sun upon us all, it’s starting to feel a little too hot, you know? Well, this BLACK+DECKER Portable Air Conditioner can help, and it’s currently 29% off at just $300. This portable air conditioner unit can handle spaces up to 350 square feet, comes with a remote control for ease of use, can also dehumidify a room or act as a standard fan, and is very easy to move around and install.

Watch
Luna Playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

BLACK+DECKER Portable Air Conditioner | $300 | 29% Off

Is grabbing this BLACK+DECKER Portable Air Conditioner the best thing you can possibly do today? Maybe, it really depends on what else you’ve got on. It’ll help you feel more comfortable in warmer temperatures though, and that’s always a good thing. 

Advertisement