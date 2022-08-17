Amazon Smart Thermostat | $48 | 20% Off | Amazon

Compatible with Alexa-enabled devices or the Alexa app, this Amazon Smart Thermostat was created in collaboration with Honeywell Home Thermostat Technology’s 130 years of experience. This Smart Thermostat is environmentally friendly: Energy Star certified and made partially of post-consumer recycled plastics, with recyclable wood-fiber packaging. With Alexa, this thermostat works on “hunches”—if it senses nobody is home, it adjusts the home temperature accordingly to save energy. Setup is easy and self-guided using the Alexa app . Pretty smart! Grab this upgrade for only $48 and not only save money—but energy too!