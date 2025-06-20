Looking for a quick and easy way to set up a home security system? Don't run to sign up for a pricey subscription service, not when you can get something affordable to help you do the same thing. Right now, you can get the Blink Outdoor 4 camera system for a great price: $104 down from its usual price of $190, for three cameras and a Sync Module Core to bring it all together.

These wireless cameras pair 1080p HD video with a weather-resistant design and two-year battery life. This three-camera kit arrives with a compact Sync Module Core hub, so you can place cameras around your home’s exterior and view everything from the Blink app.

Each camera has a 143 degree diagonal field of view helps cover wide areas like driveways, porches, or yards. With infrared night vision, two-way audio, and support for live view, you can see and speak to visitors from your phone whether it's bright daylight or late at night.

The Sync Module Core connects to your 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network and acts as the hub for up to ten Blink devices, extending battery life by coordinating communication. From the Blink Home Monitor app, you can access live view, settings, and notifications over broadband, fiber, or DSL connections.

Head over to Amazon to get the Blink Outdoor 4 for a discount now and set it up as soon as you can. It's more important than ever to know what's going on outside of your home.