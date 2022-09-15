E ufy Security 4G LTE Cellular Security Camera | $150 | 22% Off + Promo Code | Amazon | Promo Code: eufy4GLTE



If you have been obsessed with figuring out what animal has been trampling your tomatoes (we’ve all been there), Eufy’s security camera is definitely for you. Now only $150 with an ongoing sale and promo code, this Eufy cam is Wi-Fi free, and connects with 4G LTE and solar battery. The camera’s wide field of view and sharp 2K HD will have you peeping all sorts of flora and fauna in your great backyard, no matter the time of day. Plus, the Starlight night vision helps you see animals without turning a light on and scaring them away : a win-win for both of you. Grab this with the promo code eufy4GLTE and be the best backyard biologist you can be.