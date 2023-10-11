Prime Day Best Vacuum Sale: Get 20% Off the ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop

Why waste time vacuuming your home when a robot can do it for you? With so much to handle during your everyday life, it can be hard to stop and take the time out of your busy life to run the vacuum or mop your floors. As a result, your home gets dirtier, and when you do have time to clean, it’s an even larger task. There’s a simple solution: have a robot do it all!

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop is an excellent choice to tackle your daily household tasks. Right now, you can get it for just $1,200, which is down from its original price of $1,500 at Amazon. It’s all part of October’s Amazon Prime Day sale, which is going on through the end of day on October 11. That’s today, so that means you’d better act fast if you want to bring one home.



ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop | $1,200 | Amazon

This vacuum not only self-empties into a dust bag that can hold debris for up to 90 days, but it washes its container with hot water at a temperature of 131°F to keep things sanitized. Most importantly, it boasts 8000Pa suction with an extra-long roller brush to keep your carpets and floors clean.

But that’s not all. For those who have carpeting, this vacuum’s intelligent 15mm Auto Mop Lifting feature keeps your carpet untouched by the mop and deploys it only when necessary. It also uses the industry’s first dual-laser LiDAR navigation system to get around your home. Its sensor can detect objects from a distance of up to 10 meters and at a broad 210-degree angle. That means better mapping of your living space and improved navigation!

This particular model is an awesome buy if you need to vacuum often, but if you’re not in the market to spend so much on a robot vacuum, don’t worry. There are a couple of other models on sale right now that you can choose from, too.

You can pick up the ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop instead for just $900 right now, which is marked down from its normal, $1,100 price. Alternatively, you can opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS Robot Vacuum and Mop, which is just $400 right now, marked down from its normal MSRP of $650. Don’t break your back cleaning over the holidays. Outsource it to the machines!