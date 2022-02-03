Poweroni 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand | $34 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Sick of wires all over your nightstand and your crap crowding eachother? You need a charging stand! This Poweroni 3-in-1 charging stand will take care of your iPhone, AirPods with wireless charging case, and Apple Watch all at once, and all you have to do to get it is clip the $5 discount coupon on the page and buy the hell out of it! And although it’s clearly intended for Apple products, this charging stand is Qi-compatible, and will charge any Qi charging device (which is the vast, vast majority of them). They also say, without getting specific, that it supports wireless fast charging, which you can assume means 7.5W charging for supported Apple products and 10W for Android. The page does not specify whether it comes with an Apple Watch charger, and I would assume it doesn’t, and that you need to slot your own pre-existing charger into it.