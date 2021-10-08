Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain | $20 | StackSocial

If you routinely use your Apple Watch, you probably also deal with it running out of battery often. Or maybe that’s just me. Whatever the case may be, you could probably use aa portable charger that takes care of all those frustrations for you. This Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain, just $20 at StackSocial, can wirelessly charge your watch without any bulky cords or frustrating need for wall chargers. It juices your watch up via magnetic center ring, with four LED lights that indicate that it’s charging. And with its built-in 950mAh battery, it can charge any part of the Apple Watch series. Just stow it in your pocket or keep its with you alongside your car keys. And be glad you bought it the next time your watch battery is dwindling.

Advertisement