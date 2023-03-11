It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Outdoors

It's Almost Time to Hit the Pool, So Grab This Watermelon Ball for 37% Off

Splish and splash with this unique ball that you fill with water and play some pool games for just $19.

By
Brittany Vincent
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Watermelon Ball is perfect for playing underwater, tossing around at the beach, and more.
The Watermelon Ball is perfect for playing underwater, tossing around at the beach, and more.
Graphic: Brittany Vincent

The weather is starting to warm up soon, so that means hitting the beach or spending some time at the pool. You might want some toys to take with you for some fun in in the sun, and this Watermelon Ball is an excellent choice. Just fill it up with water and you can toss it around underwater, bounce it, play water polo, or just splash around in the water with it. Also, it looks like a watermelon. So there’s that too. And honestly, that’s why I’m thinking of buying one even though I don’t have a pool.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Watermelon Ball | $19 | Amazon

You can make the Watermelon Ball yours right now for just $19 at Amazon. That’s 37% off its usual price, which means you can (and should) buy a couple. It comes in blue and green, and it’s a lot cooler-looking than your average beach ball. So if you’re looking for some new ways to enjoy hanging out poolside or just need some fun new ways to incorporate water into time spent with friends outside as it warms up, this is a great option. But act fast, because this deal is only going on through March 12. 

Advertisement
HomeOutdoors