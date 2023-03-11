It's Almost Time to Hit the Pool, So Grab This Watermelon Ball for 37% Off

The weather is starting to warm up soon, so that means hitting the beach or spending some time at the pool. You might want some toys to take with you for some fun in in the sun, and this Watermelon Ball is an excellent choice. Just fill it up with water and you can toss it around underwater, bounce it, play water polo, or just splash around in the water with it. Also, it looks like a watermelon. So there’s that too. And honestly, that’s why I’m thinking of buying one even though I don’t have a pool.

Watermelon Ball | $19 | Amazon

You can make the Watermelon Ball yours right now for just $19 at Amazon. That’s 37% off its usual price, which means you can (and should) buy a couple. It comes in blue and green, and it’s a lot cooler-looking than your average beach ball. So if you’re looking for some new ways to enjoy hanging out poolside or just need some fun new ways to incorporate water into time spent with friends outside as it warms up, this is a great option. But act fast, because this deal is only going on through March 12.

