We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Outdoors

It’s Spring! Take Up to 50% Off Outdoor and Garden Items at Target

Give the patio a refresh with these shockingly good outdoor deals.

Erin O'Brien
Take up to 50% off outdoor and garden items at Target’s Spring Home Sale.
We’ve covered Target’s Spring Home Sale, and here’s the sale’s real standout: up to 50% off outdoor and garden stuff. It’s warming up and you’ll likely want to spend some time outside! So set the balcony with this bistro set and put a plant in this turtle-shaped planter.

Up to 50% Off Outdoor | Target

For bigger outdoor spaces, take 20% off grills and grilling essentials. Burgers for everyone! This really affordable fire pit is also on sale, for warming up in the chilly spring air. There’s a whole springtime ahead of you—and with up to 50% off, it’s super affordable to spruce your backyard up a bit.

Not into this deal? Shop the rest of Target’s Spring Home Sale.