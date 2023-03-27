It’s Spring! Take Up to 50% Off Outdoor and Garden Items at Target

We’ve covered Target’s Spring Home Sale, and here’s the sale’s real standout : up to 50% off outdoor and garden stuff. It’s warming up and you’ll likely want to spend some time outside! So set the balcony with this bistro set and put a plant in this turtle-shaped planter.

Up to 50% Off Outdoor | Target

For bigger outdoor spaces, take 20% off grills and grilling essentials. Burgers for everyone! This really affordable fire pit is also on sale, for warming up in the chilly spring air. There’s a whole springtime ahead of you —and with up to 50% off, it’s super affordable to spruce your backyard up a bit.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy at Target

Advertisement

Not into this deal? Shop the rest of Target’s Spring Home Sale.