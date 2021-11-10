Martha Stewart Collection Reversible Bath Towel | $5 | Macy’s

Martha Stewart is an expert at everything. Cooking, friendship, surreal tweets ... there’s nothing she can’t do. So it’s a blessing that once again, the Martha Stewart Towel Collection is on sale at Macy’s. Her luxe quick-dry towels are made from 100% cotton and are machine washable, but best of all, they’re reversible. Technically all towels are reversible, you may say, but not like this: One side features a stylish ridged texture, while the other is a classic solid. It’s two designs in one! And r ight now, you can pick up a Martha Stewart Collection Reversible Bath Towel for literally $5. The Martha Stewart Hand Towels are down to $4 each , while the Reversible Washcloth is just $3 a pop. The deal is offered on a variety of colors, which means you can spruce up every bathroom in the house for next to nothing. As Martha Thee Stewart herself would say , it’s a good thing.