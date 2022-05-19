GoWISE USA 12.7 Quart Deluxe Air Fryer Oven with 10 Accessories | $89 | MorningSave



Is it starting to feel like everyone else has an air fryer except for you? You’re not imagining it. It’s true. And don’t even get me started on the countertop oven trend. Or, you can, actually, since I’d like to point to a deal on the GoWISE USA 12.7 Quart Deluxe Air Fryer Oven with 10 Accessories. It’s just $89 at MorningSave, which means you’ll be saving 63% on a trendy and multifunctional kitchen gadget that retails for $240 at full price. The miniature oven includes three racks of space and 15 presets, so you don’t need to spend time fiddling with settings or moving stuff around to fit in it. It also includes a booklet of recipes and 10 (yes, 10) accessories to help you make creative, delicious meals in a snap. Not just pans, either: We’re talking a rotisserie cage, mesh basket, tongs, and more. In other words? It’s your turn to hop on a cooking fad that’s actually a clever time-saver and not just Instagram-friendly. Though it is also, in fact, Instagram-friendly, if you’re into that kind of thing.