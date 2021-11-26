Toto Washlet C5 Electric Bidet Toilet Seat | $387 | Amazon

What time is it? Time to upgrade your bathroom experience. The Toto Washlet Electric Bidet Toilet Seat is $387 at Amazon, and while that’s only 7% off the original price, it’s a rare deal from this line. At once gentle and powerful, the seat’s water spray function offers an effective clean for just about anyone. You’re also able to adjust the warmth of the water and the pressure it offers, which is useful for people just now adapting to That Bidet Life. Better still, the seat itself is heated. Better better still, the built-in air deodorizer filters out ... well ... you know. But best of all, the Washlet Toilet Seat includes a self-cleaning wand and can be entirely controlled via its remote. Never touching your toilet seat again? In this economy? The height of luxury.