Home Goods

Invite Some Friends Over for Some Ping Pong With an Indoor Table Tennis Table for 21% off

Save $147 on a competition-grade ping pong table for some friendly family fun.

By
Joe Tilleli
Head Summit USA Indoor Table Tennis Table | $553 | Amazon
You just finished remodeling that basement of yours and you’re looking for a centerpiece for activity and fun when folks come over? Look no further than a ping-pong table. This table folds up for easy storage or you could just fold up one half for some single-player practice. It comes with a competition-grade net and posts with an easy-to-use clamp attachment. Underneath, room has been made for paddle and ball storage so you always know where they’ll be. Right now, you can 21% off this indoor table tennis table. Perfect for any man cave, rec room, or garage.

