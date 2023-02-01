It's all consuming.
Introducing the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Other New Galaxy Devices

Check out the new, improved camera on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Joe Tilleli
Samsung announced its newest line of Galaxy phones this afternoon with the S23 Ultra, S23+, and S23. The biggest highlight of improvement over the S22 series is the camera. The S23 series supports a new Super HDR with a wider 12-bit dynamic color range. You can film in 8K and absorb 2.5x more light for incredibly clear details. You’ll get brighter photos in low light conditions and it has a faster, more reliable autofocus. New features named Astrofocus and Expert RAW give you a ton of new controls over editing your photos at professional levels.

Using our links, you’ll receive an additional $50 Samsung Credit you won’t get from the Samsung site directly. The Best Buy page is live now. We’ll update once the other pages go live.

