Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Heart- Shaped Cast Iron 2-Qt . | $35 | Macy’s



Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to show your partner you love them than bombarding them with heart-shaped food? I mean, you could show up to support them, communicate with love, spend time working on yourself...or you could make them a casserole in the exact shape of a heart. Save 65% on this Martha Stewart Collection item, and don’t forget to check out all the other Valentine’s-themed cookware, like this cast iron heart pan and this enameled heart pie dish for $15.