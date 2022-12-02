Food Gifts | Amazon
Whether you’re gifting your favorite gourmand or trying to please your extended family with a delicious gift, food gifts usually go over well. From sweet to savory, we’ve rounded up some of the most impressive gifts you can find on Amazon for tasty gifts this holiday season.
Momofuku Spicy Seasoned Salt | $15
Momofuku Chili Crunch | $11
David Chang’s put-it-on-anything seasoning salt and chili crisp are a total plus to anyone’s pantry. Both bring an umami je ne sais quoi and serious kick to anything they grace.
Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set | $40 | 29% Off
Though not a food-food gift, this cheese board is an Amazon bestseller, and sure to impress the amateur cheesemonger in your family. It even includes some slate and chalk markers to educate the masses.
Haribo Gummy Variety Set - 44 Pack | $22
Amazon’s good for bulk buying for your family—but buy this assorted set of Haribo gummies and drop a few bags in everyone’s stockings. Or, delight the Secret Santa giftee who always brings candy to the movies with this assortment.
Opopop Microwave Popcorn + Variety Pack | $43
This miraculous, microwavable silicone popcorn bowl and flavor-bomb popcorn varieties are sure to delight any salty-sweet snacker. Choose to pop your own kernels, or try one of Opopop’s signature flavors.
Godiva Chocolatier Sweet Surprise Gift Tower | $115
Don’t know what to bring to your extended family’s get-together that’ll please everyone? This tower of four Godiva chocolate gift sets are sure to get the family snackin’.
Truff Holiday Gift Pack | $60 | 20% Off
When your sibling likes to make even the simplest mac and cheese gourmet, Truff’s Holiday Gift Pack has flavor for all occasions. The trio includes black truffle and white truffle hot sauces, and the white winter truffle oil for finishing a dish.