Logitech Chorus VR Off-Ear Audio for Meta Quest 2 | $100 | Best Buy



If you recently picked up the Meta Quest 2 before the price went up, you can take that hundred bucks you saved and put it toward a new peripheral for your headset. Logitech has a new off-ear audio attachment for the Quest 2. The design focuses on being lightweight and comfortable to wear for extended VR sessions, while still keeping your awareness of the natural world around you intact. You can immerse yourself with enhanced ultra-realistic audio while staying safe and alert. When needed, you can mute by rotating the speaker up and out of the way—quick and easy. The Logitech Chorus VR off-ear audio attachment is open for pre-order at Best Buy for $100 right now and is scheduled to release August 30.