Remember the 90s, when there were investigative pieces on the local news all the time about hidden cameras in convenience store bathrooms or what have you, and they were busting hairy dudes seemingly left and right for peeping on women who were just doing their doodie? Do you think that, as cameras have gotten smaller and easier to hide, while having better and better video quality and monthslong batteries, that people stopped doing it? I bet they didn’t! It’s probably also not a terribly widespread problem when it comes down to it, but listen, would it be the worst idea to go and get this Scout Hidden Camera Detector, available in a 1-pack for 22% off and a 2-pack for 39% off? Would it be a crying shame to take another $10 off with promo code SCOUT10? Would it kill ya to use this thing, which blasts high-powered LEDs and, when you look through the aperture, reflects that light back to you if it’s pointed at a camera lens?

Oh, by the way, I just did a quick Google search, and the news is definitely still always talking about hidden cameras everywhere; they like AirBnBs lately, for obvious reasons. Anyway, it’s very unlikely you’re being watched the vast majority of the time, but for as little as $60, you can pick up this product and find out for sure!