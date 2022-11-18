Bose QuietComfort 45 | $249 | Amazon



If quality sound is what you’re looking for , you’re not gonna make a mistake picking Bose. Beyond just the audio fidelity you’ve come to expect from the company and the noise-canceling capabilities, the QuietComfort 45 headphones remarkably can hold 24 hours of battery life. These are a step up from the QuietComfort 35 headphones in that it uses USB-C instead of micro-USB, have newly designed earpads, and their active noise canceling performs even better—especially in the mid-to-high range. It’s the perfect way to listen to Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You through the rest of November without anyone judging you. Right now you can get a pair for $8 0 off at Amazon.