Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset | $150 | Microsoft Store
Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $160 | Microsoft Store
Razer DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse | $70 | Microsoft Store
Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mat | $70 | Microsoft Store
Halo has just passed its 20th birthday and as such we are entering a small renaissance for Master Chief. Halo Infinite went open-world and breathed new life into the series. The rumored film adaptation has bounced around and now found its home on Paramount+ as a full series instead. But most importantly, Razer released a set of PC accessories inspired by Spartan 117 himself. A headset, mouse, keyboard, and mat are all based on some of Razer’s most popular models, but given a slick sage green skin with UNSC and 117 insignias plastered on. And they’re all on sale. Each of these ranges from $10 to $20 off over at the Microsoft Store.