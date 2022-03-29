Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset | $150 | Microsoft Store

Halo has just passed its 20th birthday and as such we are entering a small renaissance fo r Ma ster C hie f . Halo Infinite went open- world and breathed new life into the series. The rumored film adaptation has bounced around and now found its home on Paramount+ as a full series instead. But most importantly, Razer released a set of PC accessories inspired by Spartan 117 himself. A headset, mouse, keyboard, and mat are all based on some of Razer’s most popular models, but given a slick sage green skin with UNSC and 117 insignias plastered on. And they’re all on sale. Each of these ranges from $10 to $20 off over at the Microsoft Store.