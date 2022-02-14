Godiva Valentine’s Day Chocolate Gift Box | $37 | Macy’s

Bulova Men’s Chronograph Watch | $397 | Macy’s | VDAY

KitchenAid 5Qt Stand Mixer | $430 | Macy’s

14k Diamond Stud Earrings | $2,499 | Macy’s

It’s not too late to get a gift, even if you don’t have time to go pick up anything, thanks to this Macy’s $5 same-day delivery deal. If you order by 1PM EST today (that’s noon for you Central folks and 10AM for you west-coasters), you can have a gift dropped on your door step. Not everything I’ve highlighted here will be available for same day delivery in every market—these are just some examples of the things you can find—so take a look at the landing page and see what’s available for you. Some items may be available for same day pickup, others may not be available in your market for either, but you can still get some good savings and have them shipped.

In my market, that includes items like this Godiva chocolate gift box for $37—not only available for $5 same day delivery, it’s also on sale for $13 off. If you’re shopping for a watch lover , this Bulova men’s c hronograph watch is usually $550, but can be yours (or theirs) for $397 with promo code VDAY. Perhaps you’ve got a baker in your life—this KitchenAid 5Qt stand mixer for $430 may be just what you need! Finally, if you really want to go all out, these 14K diamond stud earrings in white gold are marked down by an astounding $5,901 to $2,499 right now, and at least for me, they can be delivered same day.