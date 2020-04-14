How to Pair Bluetooth Headphones to Your Switch, Plus Recommendations

The Switch is a wonderful handheld, but it’s not perfect. It’s a big piece of tech for something that’s portable, and hooking up a set of wired headphones can make it all even more awkward. Thankfully, third- party companies are picking up Nintendo’s slack, creating adapters to hook up wireless B luetooth headsets.

And let’s be honest, is there no better way to pass the time right now than to grab your Switch and headphones, curl up in bed, and play Animal Crossing? No, there isn’t. Let us show you how to hook up your Bluetooth headset to your Switch, and browse our recommendations for the best adapters and headsets!

How to Connect Y our Bluetooth Headset to Your Switch

In order to connect a bluetooth headset to your Switch, you’ll need a bluetooth adapter as the console doesn’t have the feature built-in. The bluetooth adapter will plug into the USB-C port that on the bottom of the Switch (which is also how the Switch charges). However, it’s important to note that not any USB-C bluetooth adapter will work with the Switch. Make sure to grab an adapter that says it works with the Nintendo Switch to save a lot of trouble.

Once you have the right adapter, plug it on into the Switch while it’s on. The system should automatically pick up the headset!

Downsides of Using a Bluetooth Adapter

The main downside of using a B luetooth adapter is that you can’t charge the Switch while you’re playing it. For most people, that’s not really a big downside! Also, while there are adapters that plug into the headphone jack instead, but none of them are guaranteed to work with the Switch. So, purchase those at your own discretion!

Also, just in general with the Switch, voice chat isn’t the best on the console. Some games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have voice chats in the Nintendo Switch Online companion app , while others like Fortnite have voice chat in-game … but, if you’re playing with friends it might be better to use a voice chat like Discord instead.

Nintendo Sw itch Bluetooth Adapters

With that out of the way, now comes the big question—what adapter to get? There are more choices on the market than you would think there are, so here are five adapters to look at for your Switch.

Out of the ones available on Amazon, this one is the most popular and has the highest ratings. So, if you don’t want to deal with any hassle, this is the adapter to get! The HomeSpot version also has a variety of styles to match various Switch models, so if you’re like me and want your accessories to match, this will be the model to grab. Finally, there’s an internal mic included, if you want to try and work with that.

If you don’t want to break the bank on your bluetooth adapter, the Sunwaytek adapter is only $10 and still have pretty decent reviews. This adapter is a little bigger than most of the other available models, and reviews state that it’s sometimes “tricky” to use, but overall this seems to be a solid, basic choice. But, it also comes with a normal USB adapter so you can plug it into your Switch. Granted, with the “tricky” comments it’s hard to tell how well the adapter would work from a distance.

The main advantage of the Gulikit B luetooth adapter is that when plugged into the Switch, it lies flat against the console. That’s pretty great if you have a carrying case that’s on the snug side, as you’ll probably be able to keep it plugged in!

This is only a normal B luetooth headset—as in, it’ll only plug into your Switch dock, not the bottom of the console. But, if you mostly play your Switch docked, this adapter is the way to go for hooking up your headsets and playing on the big screen.

This transmitter sits in the midrange in terms of price, and it looks like a mini-Switch that plugs into your big Switch. There’s not too much more to say about this one.

Bluetooth Headphones for Your Switch

So you have the adapter … but what if you need an actual headset, or pair of headphones, to go with it? W e have a few recommendations.

In terms of wireless headsets, the Sony WH- 1000XM3 is your best choice. It truly cancels out noise around you, can go for a long time, and even has this neat feature where cupping your hand on the right ear c up to automatically turn down the music so you can hear. The quality and features come with a hefty price tag, but it’s worth it.

If money is a bit tight but you still want some big noise-canceling headphones, Utaxo’s headset is a good bet. This headset also boasts a good battery life and active noise canceling, but it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.

If big headsets aren’t your thing, you can also look into some B luetooth earbuds! If you have Apple Airpods those should work, but if you’re not an Apple nut you can find quality options that are far, far cheaper. These TOZO buds are easy to carry around, and the carrying case doubles as a charging dock! Of course, the battery power for these aren’t as long as the bigger headsets, but they should last about as long as the Switch itself undocked.