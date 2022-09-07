Playstation Plus PSN Membership Card (12 Months) | $43 | SuperShop | Promo Code GOPSN12

Bag yourself a full year of P layStation Plus for $43 over at SuperShop. Sony has restructured its online services offering more tiers of value. This here is from before that, but it will automatically apply to your account as PlayStation Plus Essential which is the entry point–granting you the ability to play online multiplayer games. You’ll also get free monthly games of which to take advantage. This month’ s games are Need for Speed Heat (PS4), Toem (PS5), and Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4).

