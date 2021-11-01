Riders Republic: Limited Edition (PS5) | $50 | Walmart
Ever want to ride a bike downhill across Zion? What about glide across in a freaking jetpack? Riders Republic: Limited Edition’s massive multiplayer open-world lets you hop in and ski, snowboard, bike, or fly through its beautiful national parks. Enjoy the nice serene views alone or join the chaos of 50 people on bikes toppling over each other on a single narrow path. It was only released a few days ago, but Walmart already has the game on PS5 for just $50.
