Riders Republic: Limited Edition (PS5) | $50 | Walmart



Ever want to ride a bike downhill across Zion? What about glide across in a freaking jetpack ? Riders Republic: Limited Edition’s massive multiplayer open- world lets you hop in and ski, snowboard, bike, or fly through its beautiful national parks . Enjoy the nice serene views alone or join the chaos of 50 people on bikes toppling over each other on a single narrow path. It was only released a few days ago, but Walmart already has the game on PS5 for just $50.

Advertisement