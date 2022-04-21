It may seem counterintuitive to buy stuff to celebrate Earth Day (shouldn’t we be going outside?), but hear me out: purchasing eco-friendly products replaces more wasteful versions of things you already buy frequently. Adding a sustainable product to your life is going to make a much larger impact than using Earth Day as an excuse to post a throwback travel photo on Instagram. We know that’s all you did last year.



Buying eco-friendly products doesn’t just have a positive effect on the planet; it can help your wallet, so you can brag about how sustainable you are while really being in it for the personal benefit. Though a lot of reusable products require a purchase up front, you’ll stop buying the single-use version of that product, which saves you money long after you check out.

This Earth Day, challenge yourself to make one small swap that you can see yourself actually following through on long-term. Whether it’s Sustainable Brand Packaging, Cloth Diapers, or even just Reusable Produce Bags, these small changes add up and might even help with your inevitable feeling of impending doom as you learn more about the severity of the climate crisis.

…anyway, ignoring that reality, here are the products our editors are loving during Earth Day 2022.

I’m on the brink of another baby, and it’s got me thinking about how incredibly messy they are. Anyone with kids knows that, frankly, the amount of bodily fluid involved in a tiny human is off the charts, and you get through a lot of disposable things when looking after one. One of the biggest issues is often diapers, but you can still find a good eco-friendly way to solve this issue with LittleDingo Reusable Cloth Diapers. This particular bundle comes with four diapers, four inserts, and one reusable bag too. It might sound gross if you’ve not had a baby yet, but this is not only better for the planet but also better for your wallet too. - Jason Coles

I was unfamiliar with Bamboo Ave until the boys in my network put it on my radar. I had the opportunity to collab on the very popular Boundless Shorts. I let my guy try a pair for Jiu-Jitsu practice. He returned with high marks, especially with the four-way stretch. They look sharp and can absolutely be worn while running errands or just chilling with patio drinks. I can say they are super soft and very stretchy—all-around comfort.

Where Bamboo Ave shines is sustainability. Each pair is made of four or more plastic bottles, and two or more repurposed coconuts. Those coconuts do the heavy lifting in making each pair highly odor-resistant. I can say the 5" ones look absolutely brilliant on a short king. But if you’re a taller person, I’d recommend grabbing the 7". The elastic drawstring waistband is accommodating, so you get the perfect fit. There is a velcro back pocket and secret zipper pocket for those essential items. Get it with or without the liner, but don’t worry; either way, the support you need is there. - Sheilah Villari

I own a bunch of eco-friendly kitchen and food products, but one I don’t have yet is reusable produce bags. Every time I put produce in a plastic bag and use an unnecessary zip tie to close it (like, four times a week minimum), I think about how wasteful it is, so I should do something about it and add these to my cart. After looking through a bunch of options, I really like how these ones have a drawstring top so you can just plop your apples in, cinch the top, and move on without anything spilling or needing to be tied. Other sets I saw included different sizes of produce bags, but I’m definitely not organized enough to be going to the store with a list and knowing which sizes I’d need to bring ahead of time, so I prefer that this set has eight large bags, no sizing fuss involved. These can just be rinsed out and left to dry after your average grocery trip, but if you get some really nasty potatoes or something that needs a bit more care, you can safely put these in the washer, which is nice. - Miranda Martin



I do a lot of baking. Like, a lot. And if you’re in the habit of making something like cupcakes, you eventually realize that it produces a lot of unnecessary garbage. So I’m making the switch to LetGoShop Reusable Silicone Cupcake Liners, which are conveniently on sale at Amazon right now. They’re nonstick and dishwasher-safe and come in a variety of colors (and shapes!). In other words: They’re not just eco-friendly but easy, too. Plus, I don’t have to sacrifice the cuteness I get from a patterned paper liner. I’m very excited to make “Earth-conscious baking cups” my entire personality. - Sophy Ziss

I was sent a review bundle about a month ago, and I totally understand why people get their paper goods delivered. Living with messy boys (one dog, one cat, one roommate), I didn’t realize how many paper towel rolls I was going through. Cloud Paper has been a lifesaver. I knew I needed more after two paper towel rolls and four rolls of toilet paper.

The paper is somehow both soft and durable. Both rolls are made from premium FSC-certified bamboo. That bamboo comes from local family-operated farms in Asia. The clever packaging is also made entirely of recycled materials. Making tree-free paper products is excellent for both your home and the environment. Actually, all of this is plastic-free, recyclable, and biodegradable.

This is a stellar service that is also great for forgetful people. Never run out of your much-needed paper goods again and pick the delivery frequency that’s right for you and your fam. - Sheilah Villari

Growing up, we were a water bottle family. Just cases upon cases down on the unfinished side of the basement, and it was part of my chores to restock the fridge upstairs in the kitchen when we’re running low in there. So much plastic, so much waste. Since being on my own, I’ve stepped away from getting cases of water but would just be using whatever cup or glass I had handy when thirsty. Just a few weeks ago, I decided to treat myself to a fancy insulated bottle. I’ve since been taking this everywhere I go. Just having a water bottle handy on you at all times so that when you get thirsty, you can just take your little sips and feel better? Who’d of thought that would be a good idea! Also, it’s just one more thing to just start covering in stickers, and who doesn’t love that? - Joe Tilleli

Didn’t find what you’re looking for yet? Amazon Aware is a line with certified products as carbon neutral and as part of the Climate Pledge Friendly program. The line features basics across multiple categories, including clothing, home, beauty, and beyond. I constantly find myself wanting to shop more conscientiously but not having the time to sit and research companies and whether they follow through on the green initiatives they claim to have, and Amazon Aware is a great resource to take the guesswork out of buying basics. - Miranda Martin

