Gift Ideas Under $100

You don’t need to break the bank for an impressive holiday gift. You just need to be thoughtful! Take a minute to brainstorm about what your giftee likes. Though a good brainstorm can take a little while, you can still get some great gifts in time by perusing Amazon Prime. We’ve picked a few under-$100 gifts to kick your thoughtful gift giving into gear—from this season’s hot games to a luxury treat for your favorite grillmaster.

You might want to grab this one while it’s under-$100 on-sale. This record player, made by the record player guys, Victrola, is an all-in-one entertainment center. It spins records, plays cassettes and CDs, and connects to Bluetooth for your giftee’s entire Spotify library. So, no matter their format of choice, your music lover will love it.

Beauty obsessives, tired moms, and frequent travelers would love this set of 12 under-eye masks. They’re a quick pick-me-up, but do wonders in the long run because they feature retinol as a main ingredient.

In researching this throw blanket, I learned it’s kind of big on TikTok. A perfect gift for the perpetually on-trend zillennial, the blanket’s certified Oeko-tex microfiber yarn makes it smooth to the touch.

This is exactly $100, but your favorite grillmaster will love it. Here’s how it works: insert the thermometer. Tell the app what you’re cooking with it—and how “done” you want it to be. Then Meater will estimate your cook time and guide you through the process. No more overdone meals, dude.

Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet - Nintendo Switch | $60

Growing up, there was nothing more exciting than opening a Pokémon game on Christmas morning. For the kids in your life, or for the adult nostalgia gamer, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be the event of the season. In game, you’ll traverse the Paldea Region’s wide variety of landscapes to catch and train your Pokémon.

When your sibling complains they keep losing their headphones and they’ve found the [redacted brand] is not quite noise-cancelling enough, JBL’s Bluetooth noise-cancelling earbuds are the gift they need. These deliver deep bass sound and 40 hours of battery life.

Flour, water, and eggs. Those are all the ingredients you need to make pasta. But if your aspiring chef is a little extra and has moved past basic gnocchi, this pasta machine the gift for them. There are nine thickness settings and various cutting tools, so they can adjust to the dish of their liking. Bon appetit, my friend.

For the Gen Z kid who is getting in their tumblrcore 2010s era, this Fujifilm Instax is THE accessory. Or you know, you could get it for your friend who always brings a film camera to karaoke. It’s a great gift!

A shockingly impressive MIDI keyboard for only $73 with the coupon. The compact keypad has customizable buttons and knobs for effects, and pitch and modulation keys. Use as a mixer, or use as a synth—it’s p erfect for the giftee that already makes music, but wants to make something cooler.