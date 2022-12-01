We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Outdoorsy Gift Guide | Amazon



Do YOU know a hopelessly outdoorsy person? Someone with big adventures to share around the holidays ? They might be hard to gift for if they’ve already got all the gear, but you can definitely surprise them with any of these cool ideas. From rugged speakers to a freakin’ grill, they’re sure to love these gifts!



If your outdoorsy person needs to stay warm this Lands’ End vest will sure do that! The down interior traps body heat to circulate warmth—and the waterproof exterior keeps them dry.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $49 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off + Coupon Xbox Series S - Cheapest Ever Cheapest Xbox deal ever

Clip the coupon and get $40 credit to Amazon when you buy this Xbox Series S. Buy for $240 at Amazon Advertisement

Sure, they already have a tent! But this one’s lightweight and portable, perfect for short hikes or beach days . Setup is instant, because you literally just throw the tent, then secure it.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $51 at Amazon

Advertisement

This Bluetooth speaker from Bose is designed for the outdoors. It’s waterproof, and clips onto their backpack or bike handle for all their adventurous tunes. That clip is tear-proof too—very rugged.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $99 at Amazon

Advertisement

If your outdoorsy person is a grillmaster wherever they go, this Cuisinart grill is as portable as anything. RV camping? Sure. Your dad’s friend’s backyard? Suuuuuure. The 176 square inch cooking surface has a built-in thermometer.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $97 at Amazon

Advertisement

Keep them charged on their adventures with this Anker Power Bank. It has a USB-C port , two USB-A ports , and an AC outlet, that can charge simultaneously—plus a flashlight? It’s an upgrade to their basic Anker phone charger.

G/O Media may get a commission Clip Coupon and Buy for $170 at Amazon

Advertisement

This is kind of a hardcore hiking gift—a CamelBak backpack that you can sip water from. It’s a weatherproof backpack with a long magnetic straw for hydration. The backpack is supportive and straps around your waist if you need that. But dang, this thing rules!