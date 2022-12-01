Outdoorsy Gift Guide | Amazon
Do YOU know a hopelessly outdoorsy person? Someone with big adventures to share around the holidays? They might be hard to gift for if they’ve already got all the gear, but you can definitely surprise them with any of these cool ideas. From rugged speakers to a freakin’ grill, they’re sure to love these gifts!
Lands’ End Men’s Down Puffer Vest | $49
If your outdoorsy person needs to stay warm this Lands’ End vest will sure do that! The down interior traps body heat to circulate warmth—and the waterproof exterior keeps them dry.
Pop-up Tent and Automatic Instant Portable Cabana | $51 | 16% Off + Coupon
Sure, they already have a tent! But this one’s lightweight and portable, perfect for short hikes or beach days. Setup is instant, because you literally just throw the tent, then secure it.
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker | $99 | 17% Off
This Bluetooth speaker from Bose is designed for the outdoors. It’s waterproof, and clips onto their backpack or bike handle for all their adventurous tunes. That clip is tear-proof too—very rugged.
Cuisinart CGG-608 Portable Grill | $97 | 21% Off
If your outdoorsy person is a grillmaster wherever they go, this Cuisinart grill is as portable as anything. RV camping? Sure. Your dad’s friend’s backyard? Suuuuuure. The 176 square inch cooking surface has a built-in thermometer.
Anker Power Bank Powerhouse | $170 | Clip Coupon
Keep them charged on their adventures with this Anker Power Bank. It has a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and an AC outlet, that can charge simultaneously—plus a flashlight? It’s an upgrade to their basic Anker phone charger.
CamelBak M.U.L.E. 12 Mountain Biking Hydration Backpack | $84 | 30% Off
This is kind of a hardcore hiking gift—a CamelBak backpack that you can sip water from. It’s a weatherproof backpack with a long magnetic straw for hydration. The backpack is supportive and straps around your waist if you need that. But dang, this thing rules!