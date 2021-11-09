Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (PS4) | $13 | Amazon

It’s safe to say that any From Software fan’s most anticipated game of 2022 is Elden Ring. We’ve gotten an early peak at the game’ s first 20 minutes yet it ain’t enough. Maybe go back and play through Dark Souls III if you somehow missed this one. The Fire Fades Edition includes both complete DLC expansion chapters: Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City so you’ll have plenty y of content to complete and perfect before February 25th, 2022.