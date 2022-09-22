Ebern Designs Bellwood Multimedia Media Shelves | $70 | 21% Off | Wayfair

So you went too hard at the record store and brought home an armful of vintage jazz standards with nowhere to put them. You might want to check out Wayfair’s Surplus Sale, because these record shelves are a nice addition to your home . T hese shelves are a stack of two 13.4" cubes that hold dozens of records—or even weirdly shaped collectibles ( I won’t judge). Installation is tool-free, with peel-and-stick edges supported by pegs. A ccording to the self-proclaimed hippies that designed it, these shelves are made of recycled materials too . Pretty sick way to store your first pressings. Grab this ~ espresso~ colorway for $70 at Wayfair.