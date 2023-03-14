Hey, Now Sprinklers Are Smart, and This One’s 15% Off

As outdoorsy season approaches, your lawn needs some TLC in the form of water. And because everything is smart now, Orbit’s B-hyve sprinkler lets you program your sprinklers from your phone. This is the future of watering—with W eatherS ense technology that adjusts to give your plants or lawn the water they need—if they haven’t gotten it yet today.

Orbit B-hyve XR Smart 16-Zone Indoor/Outdoor Sprinkler | $171 | 15% Off | Amazon

Set duration times and schedules on the B-hyve app to show your lawn you care. And with no subscription fees, this one-time purchase goes far to protect your lovely lawn—and it’s currently 15% off. As Austin Powers once said: “ Oh, B-hyve.”

