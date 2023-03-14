It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Smart Home

Hey, Now Sprinklers Are Smart, and This One’s 15% Off

Your lawn is now on YOUR time. No guests will be sprinkled.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Easy programming and weather smarts make this a super-smart sprinkler.
Easy programming and weather smarts make this a super-smart sprinkler.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

As outdoorsy season approaches, your lawn needs some TLC in the form of water. And because everything is smart now, Orbit’s B-hyve sprinkler lets you program your sprinklers from your phone. This is the future of watering—with WeatherSense technology that adjusts to give your plants or lawn the water they need—if they haven’t gotten it yet today.

Watch
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

Orbit B-hyve XR Smart 16-Zone Indoor/Outdoor Sprinkler | $171 | 15% Off | Amazon

Set duration times and schedules on the B-hyve app to show your lawn you care. And with no subscription fees, this one-time purchase goes far to protect your lovely lawn—and it’s currently 15% off. As Austin Powers once said: “Oh, B-hyve.”

Advertisement
HomeSmart Home