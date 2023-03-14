Hey, Now Sprinklers Are Smart, and This One’s 15% Off

As outdoorsy season approaches, your lawn needs some TLC in the form of water. And because everything is smart now, Orbit’s B-hyve sprinkler lets you program your sprinklers from your phone. This is the future of watering—with WeatherSense technology that adjusts to give your plants or lawn the water they need—if they haven’t gotten it yet today.
Orbit B-hyve XR Smart 16-Zone Indoor/Outdoor Sprinkler | $171 | 15% Off | Amazon
Set duration times and schedules on the B-hyve app to show your lawn you care. And with no subscription fees, this one-time purchase goes far to protect your lovely lawn—and it’s currently 15% off. As Austin Powers once said: “Oh, B-hyve.”
