AbcoSport Pop-up Tent | $63 | 16% Off | Amazon

Howdy, adventurers! If the outdoors is a’calling your name and you’re in the market for a compact, two-person tent, AbcoSport has a great little tent for 16% off right now at Amazon! Setup is instant—you throw the tent and it pops open! Just secure it with stakes to keep it grounded. This tent easily fits two people, so you and your mountaineering partner can cozy up after a long hike together, and breathable fabric keeps air circulating, even when the nylon privacy flaps are closed. In the morning, easy fold-up keeps you hiking the wide open terrain instead of standing in one spot wrestling a tent for 45 minutes. It’s weather-resistant and UV resistant, so no matter the season, you’re protected. Steal this deal— s orry, I’m still hung up on how you can throw the tent to set it up. You outdoorsy people are wild.