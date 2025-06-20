Upgrade Your iPad with an Affordable Apple Pencil (1st Gen) for Just $44.99

If you've been wanting to add precision drawing, sketching, or note-taking to your iPad without the high price tag, this deal is worth checking out. The Apple Pencil (1st Gen) is available on StackSocial right now for just $44.99, a 55% drop from its usual $99 price.

This is the classic stylus that many artists and students love for its familiar, pen-on-paper feel. It’s lightweight, balanced, and features both pressure and tilt sensitivity. That means you can press harder for thicker lines or tilt the pencil to add shading, just like you would with a real graphite pencil. It also has excellent palm rejection, so you can rest your hand on the screen while you write or draw without making accidental marks. It’s perfect for apps like Procreate, Apple Notes, and Adobe Fresco.

Before you buy, the most important thing to check is compatibility. The 1st Generation Apple Pencil only works with specific iPad models. This includes the iPad (6th through 10th generation), the iPad Air (3rd generation), the iPad mini (5th generation), the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st or 2nd generation), the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. If you have the iPad (10th generation), you will also need a separate USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter to pair and charge it.

As this is the 1st Gen model, it does have a few trade-offs. It lacks some of the conveniences of newer versions, like magnetic charging or the double-tap feature to switch tools. Instead, it charges via its Lightning connector or the required adapter.

However, for $44.99, it's an incredible value. If you have a compatible iPad and want the high-quality, precise Apple Pencil experience for drawing or note-taking, this is a fantastic price.