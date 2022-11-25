Nintendo Switch Deals | Amazon

Of the three major consoles on the market today, the Nintendo Switch remains the most approachable and appealing to a wide range of gamers. From casual to more serious players, there is somethi ng for everyone.



There are a handful of different models of the Nintendo Switch, but the premium version is an excellent point to jump in on still. It’s more affordable than the Xbox Series X and the PS5 and has an OLED display screen that’s larger than what the standard version is equipped with.

You won’t really ever find the Nintendo Switch discounted, but occasionally some good bundles will pop up that gives you a game for free. Amazon has Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a must-play for the Switch and it even comes with 3 months free of the Nintendo Online membership. Tha’ts great because we’re still getting new tracks thanks to the DLC which you can hop in on too.

C ontrol Mario, his friends, and the Rabbids in turn-based tactical combat on a grid similar to that of the X-COM series. Also, Mario has a gun. Amazon is offering a $10 gift card with the purchase of the game.



Nintendo doesn’t focus on its online component as much as the other consoles but when they go for it, it slaps. Splatoon 3 is a high-energy, multiplayer turf war between teams of four.



First-party titles for the Switch like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate almost never go on sale, but right now, you can pick up the essential Nintendo fighting mash-up for just $5 0. If you have a Switch, and somehow don’t own this game yet, this is your chance to rectify that.



This lightly spooky adventure came out 3 years ago already, but it’s still the best-looking game on the Nintendo Switch. The lighting and character animation are richer than I thought possible. It’s a delight to explore the many floors of this towering mansion to hunt ghosts and you can even do it with a buddy in co-op thanks to Gooigi.

