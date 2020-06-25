It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Here Are the Best Charcoal Grills You Can Buy Right Now

Ignacia
Illustration for article titled Here Are the Best Charcoal Grills You Can Buy Right Now
Image: Ataberk Güler (Unsplash)

It's finally hot out. That means tasty barbeque and cute little socially-distanced kickbacks with good music. But first! You'll need a grill to actually cook those kebabs and baby back ribs. Luckily, I've put together a brief roundup of well-known charcoal grills to suit your very, specific needs. Who wants to deal with propane and gas when you can keep it old school and build upon smoky flavors?

Weber Original 22-Inch Grill

Image: Weber
Weber 22-Inch Grill | $109 | Amazon

Weber is a well-known grill, if not the most famous grill brand ever. Their charcoal grills are dependable and last literal years as long as you take care of them (which means cleaning them, duh!). I recently bought this 22-inch model for Memorial Day and it did what it had to do. With a porcelain-enameled and dampers to control the internal temp lid And, because you'll have to put the thing together, it is extremely easy to assemble—you'll just need a hammer to know the wheels onto the legs.

Char-Broil Offset Smoker

Image: Char-Broil

Char-Broil Offset Smoker | $91 | Amazon

Char-Broil, the main brand that gives us grillers the actual charcoal we need to make food is behind this beauty. This offset smoker is honestly a revelation. You can easily grill your meats and vegetables on the traditional grill, but also use the smoker on the side to slow cook pork, fish, or whatever you want, really. I bought this same model for my dad for Father's Day about four years ago and it's still in tip-top shape. And for a cheap $90? It's a fucking steal.

Cuisinart Portable Grill

Image: Amazon
Cuisinart Portable Grill | $25 | Amazon

If you don't have much room in your apartment, but just so happen to have a balcony, or you just don't have a huge outdoor space, I'd look into this cutie. It's only 14 inches and can easily be transported from place to place. If you're going camping, you can also use it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It's an adorable, heavy-duty, compact solution to your grilling problems. Plus it's only $25. Who can beat that?

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

