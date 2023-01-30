Heat Up Some Fries, Hot Wings, Taquitos, & More With a Bella Pro Series Ari Fryer for $60 off

Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer | $70 | Best Buy

My favorite new addition to my apartment last year was by far my air fryer. I didn’t get the hype until I started using one myself. “Air Fryer” is just a fluffy marketing term—what you really have is just a miniature convection oven for your countertop. The benefit of that is it heats up much fast and is easier to clean. Right now, you can save $60 on a Bella Pro Series 8-qt. d igital a ir f ryer. It’s Best Buy’s deal of the day meaning you only have a limited time to save. Order it now and you’ll be whipping up your own delicious meals before the weekend.