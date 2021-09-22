Mu6 Ring Open Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone | $55 | StackSocial



Headphones are a dime a dozen, let’s face it. And you can never have too many, especially if they’re interesting. The Mu6 Ring Open Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, now $55 at StackSocial, are especially cool, as they use air-conduction tech to deliver audio straight to your ears not by way of bone conduction, but in a more delicate manner thanks to the 16mm dynamic drivers of the Mu6 ring. You can rock out for up to 10 hours on a charge thanks to the headphones’ 200mAh polymer battery, and you can take them just about anywhere thanks to their IPX55 waterproof rating — sweat’s no thing. They can be your new exercise headphones, as they offer command-clicks controls for play, pause, skip track, and more. Pick up a pair today and see if they meet your needs for great audio quality.