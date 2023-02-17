It's all consuming.
Have the Nicest Yard on the Block This Spring

Take care of your own personal patch of grass with these tools and flourishes.

Samantha Ruddy
Clean up your yard while being kind to the environment with this battery-powered mower.
Clean up your yard while being kind to the environment with this battery-powered mower.
This is going to be your year to have a lawn that’s envied by your neighbors. Keep your yard’s aesthetics up to your own high standards and the HOA off your back with these great tools to keep weeds at bay. All done with maintenance? We’ve also included a couple fun decorations to put the finishing touches on your own personal great outdoors.

American Lawn Mower Push Mower | $81 | Amazon

Don’t need a high-powered mower to clean up your yard? Keep it low-tech and simple with this push option from American Lawn Mower. Take 10% off the list price to have a tidy yard for just $81.

Greenworks Cordless Lawn Mower | $255 | Amazon

Need something a little more powerful than a push mower? Check out this great battery-operated option from Greenworks. Care for the environment while taking care of your own personal slice of it for 15% off the sticker price.

FEED GARDEN Bird Feeder | $36 | Amazon

No yard is complete without some chirpy friends coming to visit. Turn your backyard into a cafe for birds with this pretty and functional feeder.

Greenworks Cordless Trimmer | $90 | Amazon

Keep those bushes trimmed and weeds wacked with Greenworks’ battery-powered trimmer. Save 19% on Amazon today.

Alpine Garden Gnome | $22 | Amazon

There are two kinds of people in this world: gnome enthusiasts and liars. Add a magical little touch to your home and pay tribute to the all-seeing gnome.

