The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) | $24 | GameStop
Do you need a new best friend? Look no further than Kiryu, the hero of the Yakuza series. Kiryu is everything you want in a pal. He’s a big himbo who fights good. What else are you looking for? To befriend this perfect man, pick up The Yakuza Remastered Collection for $24 at GameStop. This package contains remastered editions of Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 so it’s a good three-in-one combo. Naturally, you’ll probably want to check out Yakuza Kiwami and Kiwami 2 first, but you could always start at 3 and just have no context for why the game’s hero is a beach dad. Embrace beach dad.
This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 04/21/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/26/2021.