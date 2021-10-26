The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) | $24 | GameStop



Do you need a new best friend? Look no further than Kiryu, the hero of the Yakuza series. Kiryu is everything you want in a pal. He’s a big himbo who fights good. What else are you looking for? To befriend this perfect man, pick up The Yakuza Remastered Collection for $24 at GameStop. This package contains remastered editions of Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 so it’s a good three-in-one combo. Naturally, you’ll probably want to check out Yakuza Kiwami and Kiwami 2 first, but you could always start at 3 and just have no context for why the game’s hero is a beach dad. Embrace beach dad.

Save $18 The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) Complete the Journey of the Dragon

Play through Yakuza 3, 4, and 5. All three games have been remastered with better graphics and performance as well as have gone through a rigorous re-localization process. Buy for $24 at GameStop

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 04/21/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/26/2021.